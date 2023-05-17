Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 121,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Sernova Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$432.57 million and a P/E ratio of -37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

