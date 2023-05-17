Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $23,917.76 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021089 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,712.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

