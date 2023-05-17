Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $691.13

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.13 ($8.66) and traded as low as GBX 625.20 ($7.83). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 632 ($7.92), with a volume of 8,734 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 989 ($12.39) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.79) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($22.12) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 680.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 691.16.

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,884.62%.

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.