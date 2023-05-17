Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.30 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $21,804.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00131219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025115 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1,448.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00543563 USD and is up 14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $34,522.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.