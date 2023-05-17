Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.43

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 6714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Secom Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Secom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

Further Reading

