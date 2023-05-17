Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 181,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. 57,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,262. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

