Scott Eric Nolen Sells 7,597 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 211,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.23. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of inTEST by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $338,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

