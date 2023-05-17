Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

