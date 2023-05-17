Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 26,229 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Enerplus worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enerplus by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 66,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enerplus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

