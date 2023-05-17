Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $226.69 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

