Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

