Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 68,004 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Lithium Americas worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 2.1 %

Lithium Americas stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a current ratio of 18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

