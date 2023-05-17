Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 12,351 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

