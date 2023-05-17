Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

