Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Autodesk by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $193.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average of $201.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.