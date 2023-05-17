Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

