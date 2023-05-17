Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. 385,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

