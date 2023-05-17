Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,230,000 after buying an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 272,942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,420. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

