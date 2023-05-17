Scholarship Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26,758.18 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $26,758.18 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,721,475 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00160027 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

