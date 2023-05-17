Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $588,789,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

