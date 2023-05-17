Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

