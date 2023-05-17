Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 204.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLI stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

