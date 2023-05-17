Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

