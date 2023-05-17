Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.65 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.08.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

