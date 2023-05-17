Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,852 shares of company stock valued at $552,038. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

