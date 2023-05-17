Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 314700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

