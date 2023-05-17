Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Shares Up 5.9%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 32,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 28,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.66.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

