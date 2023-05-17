RPC Group (LON:RPC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $792.60

Shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($9.93) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($9.93). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($9.93), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares traded.
RPC Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 792.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.
RPC Group Company Profile
RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.
