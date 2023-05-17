Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $66.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ONEOK by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

