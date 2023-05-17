Royal Bank of Canada Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $540.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.43.
ServiceNow stock opened at $468.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.10. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.90, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
