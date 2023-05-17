Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading Up 12.4%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Rooshine Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About Rooshine

(Get Rating)

Rooshine, Inc engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.