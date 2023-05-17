Rockwell Automation, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2023 earnings at $12.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $269.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.72. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

