ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Trading 1.1% Higher

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $53.37. 59,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 123,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

