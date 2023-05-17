Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $9,587,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $7,866,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 732,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 696,423 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

