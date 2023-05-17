RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$306.19 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

