RIA Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,676 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GoPro by 426.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,334,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 762,985 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

