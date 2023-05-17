ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

