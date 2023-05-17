Reviewing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Netlist alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $161.64 million 6.43 -$33.37 million ($0.19) -22.32 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.55 $374.20 million $2.88 9.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -35.94% -114.08% -53.22% Sumco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Netlist and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sumco beats Netlist on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Sumco

(Get Rating)

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.