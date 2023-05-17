Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Graco (GGG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Graco (NYSE: GGG):

4/28/2023 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $89.00.

4/28/2023 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $83.00.

4/27/2023 – Graco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00.

4/19/2023 – Graco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. 453,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,989. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14.

Get Graco Inc alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $3,433,404 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.