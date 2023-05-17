Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hyliion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyliion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,281.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Hyliion Trading Down 6.3 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Hyliion from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

HYLN opened at $1.65 on Monday. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hyliion by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 912,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 262,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Hyliion by 1,395.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 253,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.