Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $755.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.61.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

