Research Analysts Set Expectations for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

ACHV stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 111.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 95,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.