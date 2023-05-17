Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,585 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.46.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

