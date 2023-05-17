Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 138,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 67,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

