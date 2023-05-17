ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $27,399.48 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00344439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003731 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

