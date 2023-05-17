Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.16

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.16 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 85.60 ($1.07). Record shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.09), with a volume of 107,430 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £171.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

In related news, insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of Record stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £1,840,000 ($2,304,897.91). 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

