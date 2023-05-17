Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,528.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,575 ($94.89) to GBX 7,840 ($98.21) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,400 ($80.17) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.44) to GBX 7,500 ($93.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.71) to GBX 8,400 ($105.22) in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.54 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2406 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.