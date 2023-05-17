Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIFZF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS: EIFZF) recently:

5/12/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$67.00.

5/11/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$68.00.

5/11/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00.

5/11/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank to C$66.00.

5/4/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

4/25/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

3/27/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

3/20/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $39.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

