Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

5/3/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $182.00.

5/3/2023 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00.

5/2/2023 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating.

3/31/2023 – AmerisourceBergen is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $174.79. 1,660,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,041. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $175.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

