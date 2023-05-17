Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares trading hands.
Real Goods Solar Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Real Goods Solar
Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Goods Solar (RGSE)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.